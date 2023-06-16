Average capesize spot rates stayed mostly flat over the past week as China’s as weaker-than-expected economic recovery cast a negative sentiment on the dry bulk market, according to brokers.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes rose only 0.9% since last Friday to nearly $12,700 per day on Friday to record its least volatile seven-day stretch in months.

While average capesize spot earnings rose slightly over the week, freight rates on the key benchmark iron ore routes to China moved in opposite directions

The average spot rate for the round-trip C10 Australia-to-China route dropped 17% over the past seven days to $13,700 per day on Friday, while earnings for the round-trip C14 Brazil-to-China route improved 8.4%