A Neha Shipping bulk carrier has been arrested in the Indian port of Deendayal after the owner of a cargo of logs it shipped from Malaysia was found to be short by 40 pieces.

Shanker International arrested the 31,500-dwt Nav Neha (built 2010) on Tuesday after lodging a $10,368m claim against the ship.

According to court records, Shanker signed a freight agreement with the charterer of the vessel to transport 560 logs to Kandla port but only received 520 once the cargo had been discharged.