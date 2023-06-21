Two older Wah Kwong bulk carriers could extend their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating from D to C all the way to 2030 using onboard carbon capture and storage (CCS), a joint study with Bureau Veritas (BV) and system maker Qiyao Environmental Technology has found.

Qiyao Environ Tec, a subsidiary of Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, designed custom CCS units for the two vessels – the 53,000-dwt supramax Tianjin Venture (built 2009) and 176,000-dwt capesize CSSC Wan Mei (built 2012) – for a feasibility study into extracting CO 2 from exhaust gas.