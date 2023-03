Greece’s Chandris Group is said to be returning to China for a fresh round of bulker newbuildings.

Athens-based brokers are linking Century Bulk Carriers, Chandris’ bulker management outfit, to an order for a pair of ultramaxes to be constructed at Cosco Zhoushan Shipyard.

According to the reports, the Chinese yard is to deliver the two 63,000-dwt units in 2025. No details are available on their price or specifications.

It is also not known if this is a letter of intent or a final contract.