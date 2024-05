After splashing out $1.32bn on Q-Max LNG carrier newbuildings, shipping giant China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) is set to fork out close to $950m on a series of large bulk carriers.

The Shanghai-listed, Hong Kong-headquartered shipping company is said to be ordering a dozen newcastlemax newbuildings that will be powered by conventional marine fuel.

Should CMES firm up the orders, the deals would be the company’s first contract for large bulkers in nine years, according to VesselsValue.