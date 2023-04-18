Bulker owners and equity analysts are optimistic after reading China’s estimate on Tuesday that it achieved gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.5% for the first quarter.

That higher-than-expected figure, which is more than double year-ago GDP expansion of 2.2%, supports the likelihood that China will meet, if not exceed, expected growth of 5% for 2023 to the benefit of dry bulk shipping.

“The strong start to 2023 increases the likelihood of the Chinese GDP growing more than anticipated,” Golden Ocean Group chief executive Ulrik Andersen told TradeWinds.