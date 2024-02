Chinese bulker owners clearing their decks of older tonnage are sending bulk carriers to recycling facilities in Chattogram.

There were no reports of any vessels being sold for recycling in India or Pakistan, although one small LPG carrier was beached at Alang after being sold in a previously unreported deal.

The Bangladeshi haul saw Shanghai Yang Pu Zhe Hai Shipping’s 22,200-dwt bulker Xin Xiang An (built 1992) sold for a low $490 per ldt, or $2.63m.