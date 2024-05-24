Chinese seaborne iron ore imports continue to set records, but the latest data from Clarksons suggests this may not be sustainable over the longer term.

The broker described 2023 as a ‘banner’ year for the trade, with 1.16bn tonnes imported across 2023, up by 6% year-on-year and surpassing the previous record of 1.14bn tonnes seen in 2020.

“Chinese seaborne iron ore imports grew by 69mt last year, notably even greater than the average increase seen across the exceptionally strong period between 2000-14 and were responsible for 39% of total dry bulk trade growth in tonnes in 2023,” Clarksons said.