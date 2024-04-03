Ciner Shipping has returned to China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding for another series of four 64,100-dwt bulk carriers.

The Turkish shipowner, which has been very active in the shipbuilding market for the last three years, is scheduled to take delivery of the quartet in 2027.

New Dayang describes Ciner as one of its most important clients. The company placed its first bulker order at the yard carriers in 2012. The latest newbuilding deal brings the total number of ultramax bulkers that the company has ordered there to 15.

These bulkers will be built to the yard’s Crown 63-Plus ultramax in-house design that meets the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 standard.

Pricing details have not been disclosed but newbuilding brokers said Chinese shipyards like New Dayang are seeking around $34m apiece for such vessels.

Meanwhile, Ciner is in the process of taking delivery of a series of four bulk carriers it ordered at New Dayang back in 2021.

The last contract it signed with New Dayang was in 2021 when it ordered four vessels to be delivered this year. The company was believed to be paying about $30m each for the bulk carriers.

The first of these, the 64,700-dwt Brighton (built 2024), was delivered in January. The remaining three are scheduled to be delivered in June, August and October.

Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence Network shows that Ciner’s orderbook also consists of three kamsarmax bulk carriers and 10 handysize bulkers, all under construction in China.

Chengxi Shipyard is building the 88,800-dwt bulk carriers while the 40,000-dwt ships are being built at Jiangmen Nanyang Engineering.

Chengxi will be delivering the trio in July, September and November this year, while Jiangmen Nanyang is scheduled to deliver the 10 handies between from May 2024 and 2026.

Established in 2009, Ciner is among several Turkish shipping operations that sprung up in the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis that were founded with money coming from mining, media or textiles sectors.

Since 2019, the Istanbul-based company has arranged more than $1bn worth of Chinese leasing transactions for secondhand ships and newbuildings.

Its partners have included SPDB Financial Leasing, CSSC Leasing, China Huarong Financial Leasing, China Merchants Bank Leasing and Avic Leasing.

New Dayang, formerly Dayang Shipbuilding, became state-owned in 2018 when former creditor Sumec Marine, a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corp, took it over.

The yard, equipped with one dry dock and one slipway, has built up an orderbook of 63 vessels and is now selling 2027 newbuilding slots.