Compliance with emissions regulations could cut the supply of bulkers to the market by up to 2% per annum over the next two years, which will help offset net fleet growth as demand falls too, according to Clarksons Research.

The research arm of the world’s largest shipbroker said that slower sailing speeds and the time taken to retrofit energy-saving technology on board vessels would absorb tonnage from the trading fleet as shipowners take steps to comply with environmental regulations like the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index and Carbon Intensity Indicator.