Cleaves Securities is backing the dry bulk sector to rebound strongly over the next few years.

The Norwegian investment bank believes bulkers will enjoy healthy demand from shippers, while the orderbook remains low to 2025.

Head of research Peter Michael Christensen said: “We see demand growth outpacing supply growth in the dry bulk space from the second half of 2023.”

He is even forecasting a new cyclical peak for the second six months of 2025.