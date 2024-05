Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has strengthened its operations in Turkey with a deal to run the fleet of Istanbul owner Transoba Denizcilik.

The Schoeller-owned manager said the deal underlined its commitment to the Turkish market after opening an office there last year.

The Turkish bulker company was set up by the Transoba family in 1994 and owns three supramaxes built in 2010, 2011 and 2013.