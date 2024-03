The Indian Navy has scored a dramatic victory against resurgent Somali piracy by cornering a Navibulgar ship under the control of hijackers and rescuing all 17 crew members, who had been held hostage for months.

The navy’s spokesperson said on X that in a 40-hour operation, the warship INS Kolkata cornered the 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender.