Cosco Shipping is said to be mapping out an enormous newbuildings push for up to 120 vessels worth more than $4.5bn.

Shipbuilding brokers said the number of each ship type being ordered is not yet set in stone. However, they suggest the Chinese state-owned giant is mulling 20 newcastlemax bulkers, 40 kamsarmax bulkers, and 30 pulp carriers/multipurpose (MPP) ships of 80,000 dwt.