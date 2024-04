Giant Chinese state owner Cosco Shipping Bulk has made seven supramax sales this year with an en-bloc deal that shows strong domestic demand for the ship type.

Brokers said that after inviting bids last week, the quintet of 2011 and 2013-built vessels has gone to unnamed Chinese interests.

The 56,600-dwt Chinese-built Wu Gui Shan, Shou Chen Shan, Yi Long Shan and Fu Quan Shan (all built 2013) fetched over $15m each.