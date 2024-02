Costamare, an owner and operator of about 160 bulkers and container ships, has accelerated the sale of its smaller dry ships as part of a long-term strategy to focus on bigger vessels.

The US-listed company, which built its bulker fleet from scratch in 2021, revealed on Wednesday that it has completed or agreed the sale of nine supramaxes and handies over the past few weeks, for total net proceeds after debt pre-payments of $58.7m