Monaco’s C Transport Maritime (CTM) is adding more bulkers to its supramax pool.

The John Michael Radziwill-led company said little-known Oslo owner Forra Ultramax AS has joined the supramax revenue sharing agreement (RSA) with one ship, and another vessel will potentially join later.

Forra Ultramax’s major shareholders include Uthalden AS and Marine Holding with 35% each, and Oceana Navigation with 15%. The company is not listed in shipping databases.