Cyprus’ Lemissoler plans to expand its fleet with up to eight methanol-fuelled ultramax bulkers.

Chief executive Philippos Philis told TradeWinds that the owner has teamed up with Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute, known as Sdari, on the design of the 65,000-dwt vessel, Lem65ePlus.

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping has issued approval in principle for the design.