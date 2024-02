Cyrus Sea Lines says it acted in a prudent manner by reporting the engine problems that ultimately led to Australian authorities banning one of its bulk carriers for a 12-month period.

Last Wednesday the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) placed a 12-month ban on the 91,800-dwt bulk carrier KMAX Leader (built 2010), claiming it was issued due to serious safety violations and a lack of willingness to communicate on the part of the vessel’s owner.