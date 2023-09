Danaos Corp, a major boxship owner that started acquiring bulkers in July, may now have made its second consecutive move in that arena.

Brokers in London and the US are linking the John Coustas-led company to a $18.8m deal for Sinokor’s 175,900-dwt capesize West Trader (built 2009).

Athens-based brokers were the first to report a transaction for the Chinese-built ship earlier this week, attributing its acquisition to an unidentified Greek buyer.