Capesize transactions continue apace in the secondhand market for bulkers, despite continuing volatility and uncertainty about the sector’s long-term earning prospects.

One of the buyers that emerged this week was Densay Shipping, which has agreed to purchase a 16-year-old vessel.

The ship in question is the 177,500-dwt Satori (built 2007), which the Dubai-based owner acquired for $18.5m.