Turkey’s Devbulk has begun the year in an expansionary mood, buying two Japanese-built vessels that include the youngest ship in its fleet.

The company is a fan of geared handysize tonnage, and its online fleet list features the two open-hatch ships under their future names — the 39,800-dwt Devbulk Servet (built 2020) and 38,300-dwt Devbulk Gulten (built 2013).

According to Istanbul sources, the vessels are the Maestro Sapphire and Eco Splendor, respectively.