Diana Shipping has extended a one-year charter of an ultramax bulker with Western Bulk Carriers for at least another year in a market with few period deals of that length, but the owner will earn a little less money per day on the continuance.

New York-listed Diana has fixed the 60,309-dwt DSI Aquila (built 2015) to Western Bulk from 12 November 2023 until 10 November 2024 with the option to continue the charter until 10 January 2025.