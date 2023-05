The dry bulk spot market’s four major sectors have fallen for the second consecutive week as shipowners continued to keep their fleets in the Pacific basin instead of ballasting them toward the Americas.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key markets dropped 20% over the week to hit nearly $14,000 per day on Friday, marking the lowest it has been since mid-April.

Capesize fixtures over the week have shown the market’s downward trend.