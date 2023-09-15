The dry bulk spot market rose over the past week as China imported record amounts of bauxite and South America exported high volumes of grain.
The Baltic Dry Index, a broad-based index of spot-market strength, surged 16.4%
Positive sentiment from China’s pending economic stimulus money also lifts spot rates, expert says
