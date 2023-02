There has been something cinematic about the sell-offs seen in the dry freight derivatives market over the past months — trading screens have been awash with red like scenes from Ichi the Killer or Stephen King’s Carrie.

But the freight forward agreement (FFA) market rose on Tuesday like Count Orlok from his coffin in Nosferatu.

Capesize, panamax and supramax contracts were all lifted by crazed buying across the board.