Dubai-based bulker and tanker shipowner Emarat Maritime is ending a 15-year order hiatus by inking a newbuildings contract for a series of bulk carriers at a Chinese shipyard.

The Dubai-based shipowner has contracted New Dayang Shipbuilding to construct four 63,500-dwt ships to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2025. The deal includes an option for four additional ships.

Shipbuilding sources said Emarat is paying slightly less than $32m each for the ultramaxes that will be built to the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 standards and based on the shipyard’s upgrade of the Crown 63-Plus design.