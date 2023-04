US-listed Eagle Bulk Shipping has been linked to a highly lucrative deal to offload three supramaxes acquired two years ago.

European brokers have reported the 2011-built trio has been offloaded for prices of at least $16m each or $48m in total, against an outlay of about $30m back in February 2021.

The Chinese-built 58,000-dwt Sankaty Eagle, Montauk Eagle and Newport Eagle (all built 2011) were bought from US owner Alterna Capital.