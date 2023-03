Eagle Bulk Shipping has no immediate plans to buy or sell any more ships, after offloading a supramax bulker and buying four ultramaxes since the beginning of last year’s third quarter.

Chief executive Gary Vogel revealed the company’s stance on the sale-and-purchase market after the New York-listed shipowner confirmed its three latest transactions in an earnings report.

“I don’t think you will see us at the moment selling any more ships,” he said on Friday during a fourth-quarter earnings call.