New York-listed Eagle Bulk Shipping has pulled off a neat piece of asset play on three bulkers that it had designated as “non-core” to its fleet, according to market sources familiar with the transaction.

The sources were able to confirm the sale of the 58,000-dwt Sankaty Eagle, Montauk Eagle and Newport Eagle (all built 2011) for an en bloc total closer to $49m than the $48m total being circulated in broker reports.

The trio had been acquired from private equity’s Alterna Capital in 2021 for only $9.4m