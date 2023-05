The supramax bulker sector has risen and should continue improving off higher demand for grain and coal, but progress will most likely be slow and steady, Eagle Bulk chief executive Gary Vogel said.

His comment came as the Supramax 10TC basket of spot-rate averages across 10 key routes has dipped to $12,500 per day on Friday from a peak of $14,700 per day in late March, after it rose from a bottom of $7,000 per day in mid-February, according to Baltic Exchange data.