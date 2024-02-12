Eagle Bulk Shipping will hold a shareholder vote on 5 April on whether it will be merged into a US-listed dry cargo titan.

The Connecticut shipowner filed papers with the US Securities & Exchange Commission on Monday setting the date for the vote on the merger deal with Greece’s Star Bulk Carriers.

The Petros Pappas-led Star Bulk announced in December that it swooped in to buy Eagle Bulk in a $500m deal that will swell the Athens outfit to 169 bulkers and a market capitalisation of around $2.1bn.