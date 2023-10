Eastern Bulk Carriers is to be wound down in the near future as the Tidemand family moves away from owning and trading vessels, TradeWinds can reveal.

This will lead to redundancies, as employees learned at meetings at the Norwegian operator’s office in Lysaker, Oslo on Thursday.

Eastern Bulk is owned by Tidships, in which ownership is split equally between sisters Kristin Tidemand Eckhoff and Caroline Figenschou Tidemand.