Eastern Pacific Shipping has doubled its tally of ammonia dual-fuel newcastlemax newbuildings at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry by declaring options.

Shipbuilding players following the newbuilding activities of the Singapore owner said it had added three more 210,000-dwt bulkers to its original order for a trio in August.

Chief executive Cyril Ducau declined to comment on Eastern Pacific’s newbuilding activities.