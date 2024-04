Michael Jorgensen, head of dry bulk at Norwegian operator Torvald Klaveness, believes the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) could result in major changes in how the bulker fleet will deployed in the future.

Jorgensen, speaking at the Xinde Marine Forum, one of many events held in conjunction with this week’s Singapore Maritime Week, cautioned that even though his outlook on the overall market is extremely bullish, the EU ETS could see older bulk carriers banished to the Asia Pacific region.