EuroDry, a US-listed owner of 13 mid-sized bulkers, stayed in the red for a third consecutive quarter, dragged down by relatively weak bulker markets between June and September.

The Athens-based company reported about $532,000 in net losses in the third quarter, down from the $6.2m net profit it had achieved in the same period last year.

The result was driven by a 41% annual fall in time charter equivalent to $12,126 per day.