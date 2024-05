Bulker newbuilding prices remain “interesting” despite recent rises, according to Euronav.

But during an earnings call to discuss first-quarter results, bosses at the Saverys-owned shipping company sounded unlikely to be adding to their 24-strong ammonia-ready newcastlemax order slate.

Chief executive Alexander Saverys said that for 2028 deliveries from Chinese shipyards, “we are hearing rumours of $80m newcastlemaxes”.