Seanergy Maritime’s Stamatis Tsantanis has noted huge interest in secondhand capesize bulkers in recent weeks, and age does not seem to be a factor.

The chief executive of the US-listed owner told an earnings call: “We have seen a big inflow, a big activity of transactions the last few weeks.

“People are buying a lot of capes, and we have seen older ships — and inferior to the ones that we have been purchasing — being sold at very firm values.”