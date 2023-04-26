So much has happened in the dry cargo sphere over the past few years that to catch a glimpse of the future, you need only look at the world in which it operates today.

If the effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war have demonstrated anything, it has been that not everything in freight markets is about supply and demand.

The factors driving freight rates are more complicated than could have been imagined pre-Covid and have set the sector up for an ever-more volatile and complex commercial environment in the coming years.