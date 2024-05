Analysts are getting excited about Himalaya Shipping again as the shipowner’s investment story shifts from one of rising asset values to bigger monthly dividends.

Fearnley Securities thinks Tor Olav Troim’s company is one of the best potential long-term investments in the dry cargo sector and has sized up its target price.

Shipping equities analyst Fredrik Dybwad expects the bulker owner’s shares to create greater yields for shareholders from July.