Ukraine is sending yet another cargo vessel through a new maritime corridor designed to help ships trapped there since the war began to leave the war-torn country.

A Ukrainian MP posted early on Friday information on Telegram that the 35,000-dwt Puma (built 2017) had left Odesa.

Officials at the ship’s listed manager Blumenthal Asia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukrainian government officials have not made any statements about the ship either.

Vessel trackers, however, confirmed that the ship is underway in the Black Sea. The Signal Ocean platform shows the Puma as loading on 12 September and disembarking after dawn on 15 September.

The ship is said to be carrying corn, which would be a first among the five ships that have left Odesa and Pivdennyi under the new corridor since August.

That information, however, remains to be confirmed. At least one more vessel that left Ukraine under the corridor was initially believed to be carrying grain, only for Ukrainian government officials to later clarify it had actually iron products on board.

Article continues below the advert

The Puma’s departure is a success for Kyiv’s campaign to lift a naval blockade imposed by Russia on Ukraine's large ports on the northern shores of the Black Sea.

However, it is doubtful the scheme can be replicated on a large scale for inbound vessels.

Russia has so far shown much more interest in incoming ships heading to Ukraine’s free, southern ports along the Danube, subjecting them to inspections for fear of bringing weapons into the country.

Russia has also repeatedly subjected all of Ukraine’s ports to drone attacks.

Tensions in the Black Sea have escalated since Russia pulled out on 17 July from a UN-led safe corridor for grain ships in the northwest part of the Black Sea.

Ukraine has since retaliated by using the region’s waters to attack Russian warships and naval bases in Russian-occupied Crimea. One commercial tanker reportedly carrying a Russian military cargo was also hit.

The other four vessels that left Ukraine since August were: the 9,400-teu container ship Joseph Schulte (built 2014); the Japanese-controlled, 178,000-dwt capesize Ocean Courtesy (built 2008); the 58,000-dwt Anna-Theresa (built 2011); and another Blumenthal ship, the 32,600-dwt Primus (built 2006).

About 60 commercial ships were trapped in Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022. Several of those were small vessels stranded in Kherson — a port city directly on the frontline.