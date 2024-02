Formosa Plastics Marine Corp is downsizing its fleet and is selling ships that it “can do without or are not suitable” for the company.

The Taiwanese shipowner, a shipping arm of Formosa Plastics Group, is reported to have sold the STX Dalian-built 105,000-dwt FPMC B 102 (built 2011) for $17m.

An unnamed Asian buyer is said to have bought the scrubber-fitted mini-capesize bulk carrier.