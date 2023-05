South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has contracted an order for five feeder container ship newbuildings at a record price.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co (HD KSOE) said an unnamed European owner had ordered five boxships at KRW 414.5bn ($311m) — or $62.2m apiece.

The shipbuilding group did not disclose the capacity of the vessels but said they will be delivered by June 2026.