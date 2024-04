Norway’s Gearbulk has ordered up to four ammonia and methanol-ready bulkers for its G2 Ocean pool operated with Grieg Maritime Group.

G2 said two firm 82,300-dwt ships will be delivered in the first half of 2027 from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Longxue in China, with two options attached.

No price has been given for the dual-fuel open-hatch vessels, which are described as “Pulpmax” units for the pulp trade.