Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its profit from selling two capesizes at the second time of asking.

The US-listed owner had struck a deal with unnamed interests for the 169,000-dwt Genco Maximus (built 2009) and Genco Claudius (built 2010) in December at $36.5m en bloc.

This deal was torn up in February “due to the buyers’ breach of the agreements’ terms”, Genco said.