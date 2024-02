Genco Shipping & Trading has made good on its promise to keep selling its older bulk carriers by divesting two more capesizes.

The New York-listed owner is believed to have sold the 169,000-dwt Genco Maximus (built 2009) and the 169,000-dwt Genco Claudius (built 2010) to an unnamed buyer, according to brokers’ reports.

Both vessels were built at South Korea’s Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shipyard and have been fitted with ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers.