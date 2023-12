Just as his bid to take over tanker player Performance Shipping was struggling, Greek shipowner and investor George Economou quietly built a small stake in a different, New York-listed company.

Genco Shipping & Trading, a US-based owner of nearly 50 capesizes, ultramaxes and supramaxes, revealed in a filing on Friday that Economou owns a 5.4% stake in it.

Economou holds about 2.3m