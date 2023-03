Globus Maritime has sold one of its three oldest vessels to undisclosed Chinese buyers for $14.1m.

The New York-listed owner of nine bulkers has entered into a binding agreement to offload the 58,800-dwt Sun Globe (built 2007) and expects to deliver it to the new owners in May.

The ship, which was built by Philippines-based shipbuilder Tsuneishi Heavy Industries Cebu and is flagged in Malta, has a market value of $14.7m,