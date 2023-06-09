Atlantic Bulk Carriers Management of Greece has turned to what is possibly its first newbuilding orders in China.

The Piraeus-based company, which has been traditionally ordering newbuildings at Japanese and South Korean shipyards, has commissioned China’s Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to build three 63,500-dwt bulk carriers.

A shipbuilding source familiar with the deal said the Coumantaros family-controlled company inked the newbuildings a few months ago but the deal was never reported.