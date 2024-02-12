Bulker specialist M/Maritime has expanded its fully Japanese-built fleet with the acquisition of a modern ultramax bulker.

The Athens-based company, which is backed by Greek entrepreneur John Mytilineos, confirmed the purchase in a statement on its website.

M/Maritime did not identify the vessel in question.

Its description as a seven-year-old, Japanese-owned ultramax built at Imabari Shipbuilding’s Tadotsu Shipyard, however, matches the characteristics of a ship that the company has long had in its sights.